After a presentation by Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean for Emory at Grady Health System, to mayors, city managers, county commission chairs and county managers across the state, the Georgia Municipal Association has encouraged the state's 538 cities to shut down all non-essential businesses within their boundaries.
GMA feels Gov. Brian Kemp's restrictions announced Monday night are not harsh enough and provided cities and counties with a model resolution to use in making those declarations.
Georgia Municipal Association urges cities to shut down
