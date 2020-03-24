DPH reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday that Lamar County now has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are now 184 confirmed cases in DPH's District 4 which includes Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.
Health officials are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the general public by identifying and contacting the individuals who may have had contact with the Lamar County residents who tested positive. The household members of the positive cases are self- quarantined and in contact with Health officials for further instructions.
State totals from 7 p.m. March 24, 2020.
Updated: Lamar up to five confirmed cases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks