Shawn Smith

Coronavirus excuse can’t stop trip to jail

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Headlines
Wednesday, March 25. 2020
Falsely claiming she had been caring for a relative with coronavirus did not prevent a trip to jail for a local woman suspected of driving under the influence. In fact, the mistruth worsened her situation.

Sgt. Michael Newman and Dep. Hunter Hemphill were dispatched to Sanders Road March 15 to check out a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver, 52-year-old Shawn Smith of a Gainer Rd. address in Griffin, told Hemphill she had been caring for her mother who had COVID-19 and ran out of gas.

