As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, DPH was reporting 1387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia which have resulted in 47 deaths.
Lamar remains at three cases with Pike at 0. Spalding rose to 10 cases from 5 earlier in the day. Carroll County jumped from 26-50. Monroe County remains at 2 cases.
As commercial labs run more tests, the percentage of those who test positive has risen to just below 25%. DPH lab positives are at 14.5% , according to the latest numbers.
Dist. 4 DPH counts by county as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ga. report: 1387 cases, 47 deaths
