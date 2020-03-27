/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lamar COVID-19 impact stabilizing?

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, March 27. 2020
Lamar County remained at three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DPH case count released at noon Friday. The Lamar count rose from one to three at noon Sunday, March 22 so we have been at three cases for five full days. The county has experienced no deaths.

Statewide, the noon count was 2001 total case with 566 (28.29%) hospitalized and 64 total deaths. The death toll is up by eight from the 56 reported at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Surrounding counties:

Upson: 2
Pike: 0.
Monroe: 3
Butts: 3
Spalding: 11
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette