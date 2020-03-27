Lamar County remained at three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DPH case count released at noon Friday. The Lamar count rose from one to three at noon Sunday, March 22 so we have been at three cases for five full days. The county has experienced no deaths.
Statewide, the noon count was 2001 total case with 566 (28.29%) hospitalized and 64 total deaths. The death toll is up by eight from the 56 reported at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Surrounding counties:
Upson: 2
Pike: 0.
Monroe: 3
Butts: 3
Spalding: 11
Lamar COVID-19 impact stabilizing?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks