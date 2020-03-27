Mrs. Roxie Louise Williams Peugh, age 76 of Barnesville, GA, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Heritage Inn.
Roxie was born on Monday, August 23, 1943 to the late James Travis Williams and the late Beulah Sanders Williams. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Karl Green and by her granddaughter, Kendal Harrell. Roxie worked as a waitress at County Kitchen, Ponderosa, and Pastime Grill for many years and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She loved crafts, watching westerns and crocheting.
Roxie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Melvin Peugh; children and their spouses, Tim & Michelle Peugh, Christopher Peugh, Jodie & Brent Patrick Harrell; grandchildren, Joshua Peugh, Timmy Peugh, Ryan Green, Megan Green, Kaden Harrell, Kayla Harrell; great grandchildren, Zane Walton, Zion Walton, Rebecca Perkins.
A memorial service for Mrs. Roxie Peugh will be announced at a later date.
A memorial service for Mrs. Roxie Peugh will be announced at a later date.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Peugh family.
