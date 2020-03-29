Lamar held steady at two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the noon Sunday DPH case count. There has been no explanation from anyone in authority of what happened with the county's third case that was listed all week. That person could have recovered or died but Lamar is showing no deaths. It also could be a reporting error at DPH.
There were anecdotal reports of a coronavirus death at the Griffin hospital Saturday but that has not been confirmed.
Statewide there are 2651 confirmed cases. Of those, 66 are hospitalized and 80 have died.
Confirmed cases in surrounding counties:
Pike: 2
Upson: 5
Monroe: 3
Butts: 5
Spalding: 12
The chart at right shows the 11 most impacted counties.
Lamar holds at two cases; 80 dead in Georgia
