Lamar count drops to three; 100 now dead in Ga.

Lamar County is at three cases of COVID-19, according to the DPH case count released at 7 p.m. Monday, March 30. That is down from four cases reported at noon. There was no explanation for the drop but Lamar has no deaths listed.
Statewide, there were 3028 confirmed cases with 771 hospitalizations and 100 deaths. The death toll was up by 13 from the noon report.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 2
Upson: 5
Monroe: 3
Butts: 6
Spalding: 14
So far, no deaths have been reported in surrounding counties.
