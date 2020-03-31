Lamar County remains at three confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the noon Tuesday case count report from DPH.
In a video-streamed meeting of the Barnesville Rotary Club at noon Tuesday, Sherry Farr, nurse manager of the Lamar County Health Department, and Gordon State College president Kirk Nooks reported the two Gordon students listed as exposed to coronavirus two weeks ago are not included in the case count that currently stands at three. Of the two students, one tested negative and the other never exhibited symptoms. They were exposed off campus and lived off campus. Farr also confirmed a fourth case reported Monday for a time was an error. "So many people are monitoring the numbers and inputting data, there are duplicates at times," Farr said.
Georgia now has 3817 cases, 818 hospitalizations and 108 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 2
Upson: 4
Monroe: 4
Butts: 6
Spalding: 13
LC holds at three cases; case count does not include Gordon students
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks