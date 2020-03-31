/Unitedbank
Updated: County extends state of emergency

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in COVID-19 Monitor
Tuesday, March 31. 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lamar County commission voted unanimously at an emergency meeting Tuesday to extend its state of emergency through April 24.

There was one change. Gatherings of 10 or more will be allowed OUTSIDE homes and businesses if participants stay six feet apart.

This applies only in unincorporated areas of the county and not in the municipalities of Barnesville and Milner.

Commissioner Bob Heiney questioned what would happen if the commission let the declaration expire. Both he and commissioner Nancy Thrash voiced concerns about the impact on the local, state and national economies.

ALSO: The commission extended the deadline for filing personal property and mobile home returns from April 1 to June 1.
