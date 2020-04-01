Gov. Brian Kemp has implemented a shelter in place order that begins Friday and runs through April 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also ordered state public schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The actions were announced at a press conference Tuesday evening.
The governor's order overrides any regulations put in place by Lamar County and the governments of its municipalities.
NOTE: You will be allowed to go to the grocery and drug stores and make other essential trips.
