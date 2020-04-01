/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Kemp ends school year in Ga.; shelter in place runs Friday through April 13

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in COVID-19 Monitor
Wednesday, April 1. 2020
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Gov. Brian Kemp has implemented a shelter in place order that begins Friday and runs through April 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also ordered state public schools closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The actions were announced at a press conference Tuesday evening.

The governor's order overrides any regulations put in place by Lamar County and the governments of its municipalities.

NOTE: You will be allowed to go to the grocery and drug stores and make other essential trips.


Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette