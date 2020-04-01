Lamar County remained at four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 7 p.m. DPH statewide case count. Lamar has had one death confirmed by coroner Jim Smith that is not on the state count.
Spalding County now has one death listed. The state death toll has gone up by 15 since noon.
Statewide, there are 4748 confirmed cases with 1013 hospitalizations and 154 deaths.
Area counties:
Pike: 2 cases.
Upson: 6 cases.
Monroe: 6 cases.
Butts: 8 cases.
Spalding: 17 cases. 1 death - a 73-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Lamar holds at four cases; Spalding has a death
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks