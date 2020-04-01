/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lamar holds at four cases; Spalding has a death

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 1. 2020
Lamar County remained at four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 7 p.m. DPH statewide case count. Lamar has had one death confirmed by coroner Jim Smith that is not on the state count.

Spalding County now has one death listed. The state death toll has gone up by 15 since noon.

Statewide, there are 4748 confirmed cases with 1013 hospitalizations and 154 deaths.

Area counties:

Pike: 2 cases.
Upson: 6 cases.
Monroe: 6 cases.
Butts: 8 cases.
Spalding: 17 cases. 1 death - a 73-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette