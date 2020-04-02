Lamar up to seven confirmed cases of COVID-19

Lamar County is up to seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the DPH case count released at noon Thursday. Lamar is listed as having no coronavirus-related deaths but coroner Jim Smith has confirmed one.
Statewide, there are 5348 confirmed cases with 1056 hospitalizations and 163 deaths - up by nine since 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 2
Upson: 6
Monroe: 6
Butts: 9
Spalding: 18. One death - a 73-year-old male with underlying conditions.
