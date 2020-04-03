Mrs. Rosemary George Gasses, age 81 of Milner, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Mrs. Gasses was born in Griffin, Georgia on May 25, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ada Ball George, her husband, Thomas A. “Tommy” Gasses; sisters Patricia McEver, and Jean Sanders. Mr. and Mrs. Gasses owned and operated Tommy’s in Barnesville for many years. She attended Rock Springs Church. She adored her family dearly and loved spending every moment she could with them.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita G. McGee and husband Mark; daughter, Gina Gasses Miller; grandchildren, Theresa Snead and husband, Marcus, John Thompson and wife, Ashley; great grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Kinley Smith, McKenna Rose Thompson, and baby Wilkes Thompson on the way; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Marlene Gasses, Jesse and Virginia Gasses, Tommy and Vickie Farah, Sara Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid19 Virus and current restrictions in place by the county, a family graveside service will be Friday, April 3, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery.
A Celebration of Her Life will be announced later.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
