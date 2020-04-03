COVID-19 community updates:
BPD chief Craig Cooper is seeking shelter for five Barnesville homeless people during the crisis. If you know of a place, call him at 770.358.1234.
•Barnesville city council meeting set for Monday, April 6 is canceled.
•The board of tax assessors has postponed its meeting which was scheduled for April 9. The next scheduled meeting is May 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.
City council, tax assessors nix meetings; help needed for homeless
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks