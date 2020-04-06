Butts County sheriff Gary Long has issued a lookout for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in the Jackson Glenn subdivision just across I-75 near the Lamar County line Sunday. Witnesses said several children were playing in a pool and near tennis courts in the subdivision when the shooting started.
Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, is wanted for murder in connection with the killing of another male. Autumn Keara Finlay is believed to be held by Matthews against her will. If you spot either Matthews or Finlay call 911. Finlay is considered by authorities to be in grave danger.
On Sunday evening a lookout was issued for a red Mustang with a beige convertible top in connection with this case. That vehicle was later located. The victim in the shooting has not been identified.
UPDATE: The pair are thought to be still in the Jackson-Griffin area.
More to follow...
If you spot Matthews (left) or Finlay, call 911 immediately.
Updated: Lookout issued for suspect, possible hostage in Butts murder case
