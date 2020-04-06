/Unitedbank
McKenzie Road closed

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, April 6. 2020
A portion of McKenzie Road has been closed to replace a broken pipe.

Johnstonville Rd. has been reopened.
