65 deaths recorded since noon; LC at 15 cases

Lamar County moved up to 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the 7 p.m. case count by DPH for April 6.
Statewide, there are 7558 confirmed cases with 1393 hospitalizations and 294 deaths - up by 65 since the noon Monday count.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 9
Upson: 25
Monroe: 10 with 1 death.
Butts: 17
Spalding: 44 with 4 deaths. The newly reported deaths are an 81-year-old female and an 84-year-old male.
