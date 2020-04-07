Butts County sheriff Gary Long has updated information on Sunday's murder at Jackson Glenn subdivision just across I-75 on Hwy. 36 and near the Lamar County line.
The dead man has been identified as William Ryan Ray, 30, of Jenkinsburg. He was gunned down near the subdivision's swimming pool. Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, is wanted for murder but remains at large.
Additionally, Autumn Keara Finlay, 21, who was originally thought to have been taken hostage by Matthews, is now believed to be aiding him in avoiding capture. Warrants have been taken for her for aiding and abetting a fugitive. Matthews and Finlay are still thought to be in the area.
They are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you spot them, call 911.
Cody Bryce Matthews (left) and alleged accomplice Autumn Keara Finlay.
Updated: Woman thought to be hostage now charged as accessory to murder
