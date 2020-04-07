/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Cody Bryce Matthews (left) and alleged accomplice Autumn Keara Finlay.

Updated: Woman thought to be hostage now charged as accessory to murder

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 7. 2020
Updated: 7 hours ago
Butts County sheriff Gary Long has updated information on Sunday's murder at Jackson Glenn subdivision just across I-75 on Hwy. 36 and near the Lamar County line.

The dead man has been identified as William Ryan Ray, 30, of Jenkinsburg. He was gunned down near the subdivision's swimming pool. Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, is wanted for murder but remains at large.

Additionally, Autumn Keara Finlay, 21, who was originally thought to have been taken hostage by Matthews, is now believed to be aiding him in avoiding capture. Warrants have been taken for her for aiding and abetting a fugitive. Matthews and Finlay are still thought to be in the area.

They are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you spot them, call 911.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette