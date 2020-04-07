Coroner Jim Smith reported Tuesday at noon a 15-year-old girl transported from a north Lamar County trailer park to an area hospital has died and medical personnel at the hospital suspect it is a COVID-19-related death.
"The girl had been in the home at Bedsole's Trailer Park and coughing for two weeks. The grandmother has also been coughing. All we could do was send the body to the crime lab and they are swamped. The girl was tested but it will take three days to get the results. People need to take this seriously," the coroner said.
UPDATE: The Herald Gazette has learned and coroner Jim Smith has confirmed the deceased is Skylar Fore of 126 Trice Rd., Lot 9.
The coroner also clarified Fore's body will remain in Griffin until the COVID-19 test results come in. If positive, the body will go to a funeral home. If negative, the body will go to the state crime lab because of her age.
