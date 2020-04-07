Large yard crosses are available at First United Methodist Church in Barnesville. The hope is to have them spread across town in this time when our community grieves and prayer is paramount.
The suggested donation is $20. Place your check in the church mailbox at the library side entrance and take one home.
All proceeds go to the Lamar County Health Department and local first responders to help in the COVID-19 fight.
For more information, call the church office at 770.358.1494.
Crosses for COVID-19
