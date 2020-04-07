Lawrence Ray Darden passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services will be private in Greenwood Cemetery, Forsyth, Georgia. Rev. Allen Newman will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.
Mr. Darden, the son of the late John Thomas Darden and Melba Margaret McBride, was born October 16, 1943, in Monroe County, Georgia. His daughter, Nicole Darden, his sister, Diane Bajer and his brother, John J. Darden preceded him in death. He was a retired textile worker and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Mr. Darden is survived by his children, Shelly Toluba of Griffin, Valerie Jones of Griffin, Sonja Mangrum (Pete) of Calhoun, John Erick Darden of Jasper and Laura Adams (Paul) of Cleveland, Tennessee; close friend and mother of his children, Sandy Rogerson of Barnesville; siblings, Tommie Jean Myers of Wood River, Illinois, David Douglas Darden of Cleveland, Tennessee, Donald Darden Cain of Colorado, Melba Ann Darden of Lamar County, Lou Ann Belote of Texas, Leslie Bradford of Forsyth, Brenda Williams of Butts County; nineteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
