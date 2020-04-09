/Unitedbank
Primaries pushed back to June 9

Walter Geiger
Thursday, April 9. 2020
Lamar elections supervisor Anita Reid reports the Secretary of State's office has directed the primary votes set to take place on May 19 be postponed until June 9. This includes the Presidential Primary which was already pushed back once and the May 19 General/Non-Partisan Primary.

The primary runoff will be held Aug. 11.

The voter registration deadline for both primaries is May 11.

Early in-person voting will run May 18-June 5 with Saturday voting set for May 30.
