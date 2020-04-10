/Unitedbank
/Eedition

LC graduation will happen somehow, somewhere

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, April 10. 2020
Gov. Brian Kemp’s order shutting down all Georgia public schools last week was not unexpected but it was a big blow to the seniors of the Class of 2020.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette