Photo: Monroe County Emergency Services

Fatal crash near High Falls

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Saturday, April 11. 2020
A 49-year-old Perryville, Missouri man died early Saturday when his northbound tractor-trailer rig ran off I-75 just south of High Falls Road. The truck hit a ditch, embankment and several tress, overturning in the process. Monroe deputies were called out at 4:54 a.m.

The driver, Derriun F. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

-Monroe County Sheriff's Office
