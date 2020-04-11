A 49-year-old Perryville, Missouri man died early Saturday when his northbound tractor-trailer rig ran off I-75 just south of High Falls Road. The truck hit a ditch, embankment and several tress, overturning in the process. Monroe deputies were called out at 4:54 a.m.
The driver, Derriun F. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
-Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Monroe County Emergency Services
Fatal crash near High Falls
