Weeks ago, as coronavirus started to spread, newspaper journalists began sounding the alarm about secrecy among government officials and public and private health administrators regarding just how many cases of the virus had been detected in Georgia, how it was spreading and where the hot spots were.
The twice daily DPH case counts are a distraction at best or farcical at worst. If you get COVID-19 and recover, you remain listed as a confirmed case. If you die, you remain a confirmed case. There has been no effort made to tally how many of people have recovered and moved on with their lives. That said, they are the best (only) numbers available to journalists and are widely reported.
Photo: Atlanta Journal Constitution
Frustrated by secrecy surrounding COVID-19? You should read this
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks