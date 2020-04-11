Lamar remains at 15 cases; Upson records first fatality

Lamar County remained at 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Saturday case count released by DPH.
Statewide there have been 12,159 cases with 2479 hospitalizations and 428 deaths, according to the DPH figures.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 15
Upson: 51 - 1 death, a 70-year-old female. It is not known if she had underlying medical conditions.
Monroe: 12 - 1 death.
Butts: 27
Spalding: 65 - 4 deaths.
