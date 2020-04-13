UPDATE: All clear sounded at 2:55 a.m.
Around Yatesville... on the ground since Talbotton....heavy damage reported at 2:25 a.m in Upson County. Damage near The Rock. Moving at 75 mph. Sirens activated in LC.
Now in Redbone headed to Monroe County at 2:40 a.m. Clear of Lamar County now in Monroe at 2:48 a.m. Moving at 45 mph.
Trees and powerlines down along Ritchie Rd. Tree down on Community House Rd. Trees down on Willis Rd. where there was a touch down. Trees down on Brent Rd. Yatesville Rd. blocked at Antioch Church. Lamar deputies and public works personnel are clearing roads.
There is another tornado on the ground near ATL airport. Moving at 45 mph.
Long track tornado on the ground; all clear at 2:55 a.m.
