/Unitedbank
/Eedition

April 13, 7 p.m.: Lamar still at 18 cases; Upson count skyrockets

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in COVID-19 Monitor
Monday, April 13. 2020
Lamar County remained at 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of the 7 p.m. case count report from DPH. Upson County's case count doubled from 61 at noon to 122 at 7 p.m.

Statewide, there have been 13,621 cases with 2702 hospitalizations and 480 deaths.

Surrounding counties:

Pike: 19
Upson: 122 - 3 deaths. The latest is a 61-year-old male
Monroe: 12 - 1 death.
Butts: 30
Spalding: 78 - 4 deaths
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette