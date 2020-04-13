April 13, 7 p.m.: Lamar still at 18 cases; Upson count skyrockets

Lamar County remained at 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of the 7 p.m. case count report from DPH. Upson County's case count doubled from 61 at noon to 122 at 7 p.m.
Statewide, there have been 13,621 cases with 2702 hospitalizations and 480 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 19
Upson: 122 - 3 deaths. The latest is a 61-year-old male
Monroe: 12 - 1 death.
Butts: 30
Spalding: 78 - 4 deaths
