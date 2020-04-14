Lamar remained at 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the 7 p.m. case count report from DPH.
Statewide, there have been 14,578 cases with 2858 hospitalizations and 524 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 22
Upson: 128 - 5 deaths. The two latest are an 89-year-old male with no underlying conditions and a 62-year-old male with underlying conditions.
Monroe: 13 - 1 death
Butts: 35
Spalding: 83 - 4 deaths.
April 14, 7 p.m.: Lamar still at 20 cases; Upson at 5 deaths
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks