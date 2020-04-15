/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Monday’s early morning tornado heavily damaged this home located at 2400 Yatesville Road not far from Antioch Church. Susie Dorsey, who lives in the hand-chinked log cabin, escaped to the nearby home of her father Alton Kendrick just before the twister hit. The pressure deviation sucked windows out of the walls while high winds downed trees and destroyed multiple outbuildings. Thankfully, no one was hurt. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Sheriff: 'We dodged a bullet'

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 15. 2020
A long-track tornado, which originally touched down near Talbotton then ripped through Upson County early Monday, largely spared Lamar County. “We dodged a bullet and I am thankful for that,” sheriff Brad White said of the twister which was headed right for his Redbone home at one point.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette