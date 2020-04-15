Monday’s early morning tornado heavily damaged this home located at 2400 Yatesville Road not far from Antioch Church. Susie Dorsey, who lives in the hand-chinked log cabin, escaped to the nearby home of her father Alton Kendrick just before the twister hit. The pressure deviation sucked windows out of the walls while high winds downed trees and destroyed multiple outbuildings. Thankfully, no one was hurt. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Sheriff: 'We dodged a bullet'
