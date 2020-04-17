/Unitedbank
Police report

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Arrests
Friday, April 17. 2020
Between Monday, April 6 and Monday, April 13 the Barnesville Police Department did the following:

They answered 149 calls including: one fight, two animal complaints, one fireworks, 61 security checks, one loud music, one runaway juvenile, 16 domestics, four foot patrols, 17 suspicious persons/vehicles, four suicide/attempts, two speeding, three escorts, 13 alarms and two fires.

They issued six citations including: one driving while license suspended or revoked, one speeding, one laying drag, one operating a moped without a helmet, one disorderly and one obstruction.
