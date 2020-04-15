Skylar Fore

Skylar Jaquitta Marie Fore, 15, of Milner passed away April 7, 2020 at Spalding Regional medical Center.
Born in Griffin, January 27, 2005, she was a daughter of Janice Fore and the late Eric Lane. She attended Lamar County Middle School in Barnesville where she was in the 8th Grade. She had a great love for animals, especially her cats. Skylar faithfully attended Fresh Manna Ministries where she was very active in church activities.
Surviving in addition to her mother of Henagar, AL are a sister, Alexia “Lulu” Fore; maternal grandmother, Lee Fore of Milner; paternal grandfather Bill; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 AM at Westwood Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and county restrictions the funeral will be limited to a small gathering of 10 people. Those desiring may remain in the vehicles to attend.
