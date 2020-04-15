April 15, 7 p.m.: LC holds at 21 cases; Spalding has another death

Lamar County held at 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the 7 p.m. Wednesday case count report from DPH.
Statewide, there have been 15,260 confirmed cases, 3006 hospitalizations and 576 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 25 - 1 death.
Upson: 139 - 5 deaths.
Monroe: 14 - 1 death.
Butts: 36
Spalding: 96 - 5 deaths. The latest is a 33-year-old male. It is not known if he had underlying conditions.
