Virginia Lynne Powell Burnette, “Lynne”, age 63, of Barnesville, GA, passed away on April 6, 2020.
She was born on August 27, 1956 in Austell, GA to Vernon and Virginia Powell. Lynne graduated from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, GA in 1974.She married Jimmy Burnette. While living in Covington, they fostered numerous children and were active members of Red Oak United Methodist Church. They later settled in Barnesville where they purchased Buggy Town Auction and became members of Antioch Baptist Church. She loved living in Barnesville where they had menagerie of animals.
Lynne had many medical issues thru the years and always wanted to donate her body to science for research hoping that it would help others. Due to Covid-19 that was not possible.
Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Burnette; her father, Vernon Powell and her brothers, Mark and Gary Powell.
Lynne is survived by her mother, Virginia Powell; children and their spouses, Lynn Alverson, Krystal and Shad Haneline and Chet and Jocelyn Burnette; sisters and their spouses, Elaine and Don Hardman and Carole and Mike Sorrells; grandchildren, Kayla Blair, Ashley Deems, Cassie Hobert, Brooklyn Baker and Baileigh Baker; three great grandchildren; aunt, Frances Rainey and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.