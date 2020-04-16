/Unitedbank
Leesa Ann Winter

Thursday, April 16. 2020
Leesa Ann Winter, age 62 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

Leesa was born in New castle, Pennsylvania on March 25, 1958. She was a former truck driver for Yellow Freight. She was a lover of animals, especially horses, driving her buggy and working in the yard.

Survivors include her parents, Lee and Sherri Winter of New Castle; brother, Eric Winter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Abby Sue Willis of Goodview, Virginia

A family memorial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions the family suggest that you please make a contribution to the Humane Society in memory of Leesa.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Leesa Winter by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
