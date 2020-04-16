Leesa Ann Winter, age 62 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Leesa was born in New castle, Pennsylvania on March 25, 1958. She was a former truck driver for Yellow Freight. She was a lover of animals, especially horses, driving her buggy and working in the yard.
Survivors include her parents, Lee and Sherri Winter of New Castle; brother, Eric Winter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Abby Sue Willis of Goodview, Virginia
A family memorial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions the family suggest that you please make a contribution to the Humane Society in memory of Leesa.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
