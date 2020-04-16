Subject of Amber Alert arrested; child safe

A woman suspected of shooting a male in the face in Griffin fled the area with a child and who was the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday morning has been arrested and the child found safe.
Griffin police alleged 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor, 21, of Forsyth shot the man Wednesday night at a home at 423 Circus St. in Griffin. The shooting victim was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center but is expected to survive.
Taylor was taken into custody at an upscale residence in the Southern Waters subdivision, a housing development of Hwy. 74 in Monroe County by deputies.
The children were found unharmed.
More from the MCSO:
On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 11:53 am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a BOLO/Amber Alert for Spalding County missing toddler Amina Cole. Also included in that alert was 21 year old Johnetta Legiah Taylor and a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze.
At approximately 12 pm, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from one of Taylor's relatives stating that both Taylor and Cole were at their residence on Champion Drive in Monroe County. Deputies responded to the home and arrested Taylor with no incident. Cole was located in the home safe and unharmed.
Monroe County Investigators immediately notified Griffin Police Department Investigators. Taylor was transported to the Monroe County Jail and held for Griffin Police Department.
