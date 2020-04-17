/Unitedbank
Quarantine No-Knead Bread

Quarantine no-knead bread

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Food
Friday, April 17. 2020
YIELD One 1 1/2-pound loaf
TIME1 hour 30 minutes, plus about 20 hours' resting time
 
This bread uses no special ingredients, equipment or techniques. And it takes very little effort — only time. You will need 24 hours to create the bread, but much of this is unattended waiting, a slow fermentation of the dough that results in a perfect loaf. 

INGREDIENTS
3 cups all-purpose or bread flour, more for dusting
¼ teaspoon instant yeast
1 ¼ teaspoons salt
Cornmeal or wheat bran as needed


