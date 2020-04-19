/Unitedbank
Graphic: National Weather Service

Severe weather risk is high today, tonight

Walter Geiger
Sunday, April 19. 2020
With the chainsaws still warm from a week of clean-up from Monday's early morning tornado, more severe weather is on the way.

Lamar County is on the borderline of threat levels 3 and 4 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the highest risk.

Once again, the threat for long-track tornados is there with the highest risk period being overnight and into the wee hours Monday.

The rainfall forecast is for two to four inches with some spots possibly getting six inches.

We will update the severe weather threat throughout the day and tonight.
