Many Georgia businesses which have been mandated to close and suffered greatly due to COIVD-19 will be allowed to reopen in just days if they put safety measures in place.
Gyms, bowling alleys, barber shops, beauty salons and other indoor businesses that offer in-person services can open Friday if they have preventative measures in place.
Churches can hold services with social distancing and other measures in place as well starting Sunday if they desire.
Restaurants and theaters can reopen April 27 but they, too, must meet the safety standard which will be released later this week. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed for the time being.
Elective surgeries may also resume.
More to follow...
Kemp loosens restrictions on business
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks