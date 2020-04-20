/Unitedbank
April 20, 7 p.m.: Lamar remains at 27 cases; Pike, Butts add deaths

Monday, April 20. 2020
Lamar County remained at 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the 7 p.m. Monday case count from DPH.

Statewide there have been 19,399 cases with 3703 hospitalizations and 775 deaths.

Surrounding counties:

Pike: 33 cases - 2 deaths. The latest was a 77-year-old female. Unknown on underlying conditions.
Upson: 175 cases - 10 deaths.
Monroe: 15 cases - 1 death.
Butts: 80 cases - 2 deaths. They were two 70-year-old males, one with underlying conditions and unknown status on the other.
Spalding: 135 cases - 7 deaths.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health:

Providence Healthcare (Upson): 81 patients, 46 positive cases, 7 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 91 patients, 24 positive cases, 9 deaths, 7 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 100 patients, 30 positive cases, 5 deaths, 9 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 151 patients, 48 positive cases, 4 deaths, 13 staff positive.
