New principal at LCES

Dr. Phoenicia Wilson was named principal of Lamar County Elementary School at the school board meeting Monday night.
Dr. Wilson is a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi. She holds a PhD. in educational administration from Walden University. She finished undergrad and additional pre-doctorate work at Mississippi State and the University of West Georgia. She has spent the last 12 years as an assistant principal in Henry County.
Another new hire announced at the meeting was that of new school nutrition program director Dawndalyn St. Michel.
Much more on these hires in the 4.28.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
New LCES principal Dr. Phoenicia Wilson (center) with her son William and husband Kinley.
