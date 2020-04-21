April 21, noon: Lamar up to 29 cases; Upson now at 11 deaths

Lamar County was up to 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Tuesday case count report from DPH.
Statewide there have been 19,881 confirmed cases with 3779 hospitalizations and 799 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 34 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 179 cases - 11 deaths. The latest is a 75-year-old male. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Monroe: 15 cases - 1 death.
Butts: 82 cases - 2 deaths.
Spalding: 136 cases - 7 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 20:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 81 patients, 46 positive cases, 7 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 91 patients, 24 positive cases, 9 deaths, 7 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 100 patients, 30 positive cases, 5 deaths, 9 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 52 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 151 patients, 48 positive cases, 4 deaths, 13 staff positive.
