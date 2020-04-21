/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: UPDATE: Mayor clarifies position; URMC situation report

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 21. 2020
Updated: 5 hours ago
Barnesville mayor Peter Banks has clarified remarks he made to the Barnesville Rotary Club Tuesday via videoconference. He was speaking of the opening of public buildings in the city. Gov. Kemp's relaxed standards supersede any regulation the mayor and council can put in place.

So, businesses can open Friday and restaurants can open Monday. April 27.

As for city facilities, city manager David Rose said the civic center gym will open April 27 at 6 a.m. Meetings will not be held there, however.

The lobby at city hall will open May 1.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette