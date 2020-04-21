Barnesville mayor Peter Banks has clarified remarks he made to the Barnesville Rotary Club Tuesday via videoconference. He was speaking of the opening of public buildings in the city. Gov. Kemp's relaxed standards supersede any regulation the mayor and council can put in place.
So, businesses can open Friday and restaurants can open Monday. April 27.
As for city facilities, city manager David Rose said the civic center gym will open April 27 at 6 a.m. Meetings will not be held there, however.
The lobby at city hall will open May 1.
Updated: UPDATE: Mayor clarifies position; URMC situation report
