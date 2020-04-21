Lamar County held at 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the 7 p.m. Tuesday case count from DPH. Nurse-manager Sherry Farr of the local health department told the county commission Tuesday night the county has had one death that has not yet been added to the list.
Statewide, there have been 20,166 confirmed cases with 3885 hospitalizations and 818 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 34 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 180 cases - 11 deaths.
Monroe: 15 cases -1 death.
Butts: 81 cases - 1 death.
Spalding: 136 cases - 8 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 21:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 78 patients, 46 positive cases, 8 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 24 positive cases, 10 deaths, 16 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 99 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 11 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 151 patients, 48 positive cases, 6 deaths, 13 staff positive.
