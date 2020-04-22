April 22, noon: Lamar at 28 cases; new deaths in Spalding, Upson

Lamar County dropped to 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Wednesday case count report from DPH. Lamar's confirmed death has not yet been recorded but the drop off of one cases likely results from the death.
Statewide, there have been 20,740 confirmed cases with 3959 hospitalizations and 836 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 35 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 186 cases - 12 deaths. The latest is an 83-year-old female. It is unknown if she had underlying conditions.
Monroe: 15 cases - 1 death.
Butts: 83 cases - 1 death.
Spalding: 139 - 8 deaths. The latest is a 68-year-old female. It is unknown if she had underlying conditions.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 21:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 78 patients, 46 positive cases, 8 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 24 positive cases, 10 deaths, 16 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 99 patients, 24 positive cases, 5 deaths, 11 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 151 patients, 48 positive cases, 6 deaths, 13 staff positive.
