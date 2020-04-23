Those in Lamar and the surrounding area need to be weather aware today as the potential for severe weather, including tornados, is out there.
It will rain all day with the window for severe weather stretching from 4 - 8 p.m.
Lamar along with all areas of the state from north Atlanta south to Florida are in an area rated 3 on a scale of 5 for severe storms, strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and possible long track tornados.
Severe weather a possibility today
