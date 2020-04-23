April 23, noon: Lamar up to 29 cases; two more dead in Upson

Lamar County was at 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the noon Thursday case count report from DPH.
Statewide there have been 21,512 confirmed cases with 4069 hospitalizations and 872 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 37 cases - 2 deaths.
Upson: 188 cases - 14 deaths. The latest are females ages 76 and 88. It is unknown if either had underlying conditions.
Monroe: 16 cases - 1 death.
Butts: 126 cases - 1 death.
Spalding: 137 cases - 8 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of 7 p.m. April 22:
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 78 patients, 46 positive cases, 7 deaths, 21 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 90 patients, 24 positive cases, 10 deaths, 16 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 99 patients, 30 positive cases, 5 deaths, 13 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 53 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Medical & Rehab (Butts): 156 patients, 43 positive cases, 7 deaths, 14 staff positive.
Upson County death data (Source: Ga. Dept. of Public Health)
