Kemp's open business requirements

This graphic is being distributed to local governments and businesses by Gov. Brian Kemp's office as some operations prepare to re-open Friday.
More from Kemp's office and DPH:
Beginning Friday, April 24, 2020 executive order 04.20.20.01 allows gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians and massage therapists to reopen.
Beginning Monday, April 27, 2020 Restaurants, theaters and private social clubs will be allowed to reopen. They will have specific social distancing and sanitation mandates. The governor’s office is expected to release more guidelines in the next few days.
Shelter in place is still effective until April 30, 2020 and people over the age of 65 or anyone with an underlying medical condition is encouraged to stay home until May 13, 2020.
For businesses opening on Friday, April 24, 2020, it is not business as usual. No more than 10 people can be gathered at a single location if it requires people to stand or sit within six (6) feet of any other person (does not apply to cohabitating people outside of their homes, family units or roommates residing together). They must also comply with measures which mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19.
Screening and evaluating workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, or shortness of breath;
Requiring workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or to seek medical attention;
Enhancing sanitation of the workplace as appropriate;
Requiring hand washing or sanitation by workers at appropriate places within the business location;
Providing personal protective equipment as available and appropriate to the function and location of the worker within the business location;
Prohibiting gatherings of workers during working hours;
Permitting workers to take breaks and meals outside, in their office or personal workspace, or in such other areas where proper social distancing is attainable;
Implementing teleworking for all possible workers;
Implementing staggered shifts for all possible workers;
Holding all meetings and conferences virtually, wherever possible;
Delivering intangible services remotely wherever possible;
Discouraging workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment;
Prohibiting handshaking and other unnecessary person-to-person contact in the workplace;
Placing notices that encourage hand hygiene at the entrance to the workplace and in other workplace areas where they are likely to be seen;
Suspending the use of Personal Identification Number (PIN) pads, PIN entry devices, electronic signature capture, and any other credit cards receipt signature requirements to the extent such suspension is permitted by agreements with credit card companies and credit agencies;
Enforcing social distancing of non-cohabitating persons while present on such entity’s leased or owned property;
For retailers and service providers, providing for alternative points of sale outside of buildings, including curbside pickup or delivery of products and/or services if an alternative point of sale is permitted under Georgia law;
Increasing physical space between workers’ worksites to at least six (6) feet.
Providing disinfectant and sanitation products for workers to clean their workspace, equipment, and tools;
Kemp's open business requirements
