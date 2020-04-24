“I’m sore and wondering why I am still here.”
That’s how Chris Burkett summed up his situation after miraculously cheating death when a tornado struck his living quarters early April 13.
Burkett lived in an apartment inside an aircraft hangar on property owned by Tommy Treadwell on Collier Road in Monroe County not far from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and near the Lamar County line. Burkett was sleeping when a weather alert sounded on his cell phone at 2:30 a.m. He got up, dressed and pulled a Coke out of a cooler. As is his habit, he went out on his porch to watch the storm.
At first the storm didn’t seem too bad. Lightning revealed otherwise clear skies. Burkett had no way to know he was watching the same EF3 tornado that had just ravaged Upson County. The tornado roared through the Antioch community on Yatesville Road, lifting up just before it got to Hwy. 341 South here near Deer Trail Country Club.
It touched back down right on top of the hangar.
Chris Burkett embraces his dog Kiah after the both survived a direct hit from a tornado April 13
Collier Road man walks away from direct hit by twister
